The Philadelphia Zoo Is Getting a Ten-Story Ferris Wheel

Source: Drew Hallowell / Getty

The Philadelphia Zoo has now implemented another attraction for visitors to have an aerial views of America’s first zoo.

A ferris wheel will now be added to the Philadelphia Zoo’s list of attractions, offering tourist and visitors another leisure pieces to the national park.

Long before the ferris wheel, guests were able to be lifted into the air via a hot air ballon. Guests will once again be able to get into the air thanks to a new Ferris wheel at the Philadelphia Zoo, which, of course, the zoo will call the ‘Pherris Wheel’.

the 100-foot tall Ferris wheel will be apart of the institution’s upcoming winter programming, running from November 20th through January 3rd. But the Ferris wheel won’t go away on January 3rd. It’s set to stick around for the semiquincentennial celebrations of 2026.

One thing to note, you have to be at least 32-inches tall to ride. And if you do ride it and realize that heights aren’t for you, don’t worry, it only lasts about seven minutes.

