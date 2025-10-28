Listen Live
Geno’s Philly cheesesteaks to open Baltimore restaurant

Published on October 28, 2025

Lonely Planet endorses Philadelphia, PA as best place to visit
Source: Richard Levine / Getty

Geno’s Steaks, the iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak institution, is making its way to Baltimore, Maryland, marking its first expansion into the state. Known for its legendary cheesesteaks and vibrant history, Geno’s will open its new location at Power Plant Live!, a popular entertainment hub in downtown Baltimore. Fans of the Philly favorite can expect the grand opening to take place in early 2026123.

This expansion brings a taste of Philadelphia’s culinary heritage to Maryland, offering locals and visitors the chance to experience Geno’s signature cheesesteaks without traveling to Philly. Stay tuned for more updates as the opening date approaches!

