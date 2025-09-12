Listen Live
Local

Paul George Lists the Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers
Source: Alika Jenner / Getty

Sixers Paul George featured on the live stream of popular content creator iShow Speed and was asked about his favorite signature eateries in the city.

RELATED: Your Favorite Celebrity’s Favorite Place to get a Philly Cheesesteak

George takes Speed to Jim’s for some ‘good a** cheesesteaks’, and on the way, George gives his lists of credible sandwich makers

“If you don’t remember the name, it ain’t worth having” George said to Speed, fumbling to recollect where he had his Philadelphia cheesesteak from.

“I had to learn the hard way, You in Philly… Pat’s is cool, but you gotta have some quality.” George added.

“Gotta have some variety, that got some sleepers out here… Ishkabibble’s, Geno’s, Shout out my man’s Johnny (Johnny’s Pizzeria)”.

Where can we get the best cheesesteak? Let us know in the comments below!

MORE CHEESESTEAK READS:

RELATED: Official List Of The Best Cheesesteaks In Philly

RELATED: Top Tier Beef: Philadelphia’s Most Expensive Cheesesteak is over $100

RELATED: 10 Things Philadelphians are Tired of Hearing From Out-of-Towners

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cheesesteak

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close