BG is Back: Brandan Graham Announces Return to NFL

After much speculation yesterday, Brandon Graham made a special podcast episode to address the rumor that have been circulating around Graham coming out of retirement becoming a Philadelphia Eagle once again.

Making his announcement on his podcast Brandon Graham Unblocked, Graham woke us up at 9am, confirming the news we all went to sleep wondering… “Is BG really coming back?!”

“According to sources and what you all have heard, now you can hear it from me… I’m back.” Graham said.

“One more time, I’m excited, no expectations, just trying to help the team.” Graham stated.

The Eagles were already down multiple edge rushers before Za’Darius Smith’s surprising retirement, and Graham, 37, would provide some needed depth with Nolan Smith (triceps) still on injured reserve.

The Eagles did not hesitate to take to social media to announce the news.

“OUT OF RETIREMENT HE COMES! We’ve agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham. Bring on Season 16” The Eagles posted on Instagram.

Despite Graham having a storybook ending — walking away from the game a Super Bowl Champion — his love for the game could not keep him on the couch for long. Win, lose, or draw, Graham is worried less about the finish, and more about the feeling of returning to the game that he loves.

Some Philadelphia fans have mixed emotions about what this could look like long-term as the season progresses, but overall Philly is happy to have the veteran back for one more year.

“Lowkey feel bad we couldn’t rush good enough had to come out of his story book ending to save us lol but welcome back BG!!” lavelljones commented.

“I’m mixed about this I’m happy he’s back but also loved the way he went out” kash.w28 wrote.

“He had the perfect retirement last year..now we have to run it back so he can go out the same way!!” tahm1r_215 echoed.

Watch the announcement and full livestream below!

How do you feel? Does BG coming out of retirement hurt or help the Eagles? Let us know in the comments below!

