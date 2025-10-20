Listen Live
Former Eagle Brandon Graham Strongly Considering Return to NFL

Published on October 20, 2025

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

A former Eagle great and Super Bowl champion just can’t stay still and is contemplating a return to the National football league for another run at the Lombardi trophy.

Brandon Graham is now strongly considering coming out of retirement to sign with Philadelphia, league sources told ESPN. @adamschefter

Graham played 15 seasons in Philadelphia and became the longest-tenured Eagle in franchise history. The two-time Super Bowl champion now could be close to building upon those marks if he and the Eagles can finalize a contract this week, according to sources.

Graham’s possible return comes just days after former defensive end Za’Darius Smith unexpectedly announced his retirement over social media.

The Eagles were already down multiple edge rushers before Za’Darius Smith’s surprising retirement, and Graham, 37, would provide some needed depth with Nolan Smith (triceps) still on injured reserve.

Philadelphia fans are on the fence with the idea of bringing back a 37 year-old-veteran to a team that needs extreme help defensively; while other feel it would be not only a huge moral boost for the locker room, but a legit level up in defensive production.

Do you think Brandon Graham coming out of retirement helps or harms the Eagles? Let us know in the comments below!

