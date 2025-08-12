Listen Live
Philly Goat Project Urges Community and Activism for Animals

Published on August 12, 2025

Adorable Goat with Long Ears Indoors Rustic Livestock Close-Up with Natural Light and Warm Tones
Source: Edijs Kalekaurs / Getty

The Philly Goat Project is a nature-based programs to enhance wellness for all. The nonprofit, based in Germantown, was founded in 2018 with the idea of providing accessible wellness activities with animals in the City of Philadelphia.

“Our mission is goats for the greater good, and we want to bring joy to people through goats, bring connection, help build community,” said Leslie Jackson of the Philly Goat Project.

“Philly Goat Project gets people outside for free and playing,” added founder Karen Krivit.

Jackson talks about the calming spirit these animals provide and how certain connectivity to nature can bring about positive effects within the body.

“Go ahead and pet Ivy. Doesn’t that make you feel better? Your breath deepens, your heart rate goes a little slower,” demonstrated Jackson.

Their community programs abound including opportunities for teen internships. They website also has an event calendar that welcomes groups of all ages to come out and explore. Activities range from playing with the goats, to drawing goat art, to a goat walk in the park.

“My mom was trying to find activities for me to do so I’m not inside for the whole summer,” said intern Talia Hines.

“It’s fun- it’s really fun. You can go outside in nature and hear the birds chirping,” said intern Kevin Gaskins.

For more information on the Philly Goat Project [CLICK HERE]

