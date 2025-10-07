Listen Live
Allen Iverson Reveals He Quit Drinking Alcohol Six Months Ago

Published on October 7, 2025

Allen Iverson's 50th Birthday Dinner Celebration Presented By Crown Royal
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Allen Iverson says alcohol is not the answer — the NBA legend just revealed he quit drinking half a year ago … and he’s loving the results!!

The Hall of Famer sat down with Maurice DuBois on CBS Mornings on Tuesday and opened up about his new lifestyle while promoting his memoir, “Misunderstood.”

Iverson, 50, said that while his NBA legacy speaks for itself, his greatest victory was giving up drinking.

“One of my best decisions that I have ever made in my life was to stop drinking,” Iverson said.

“When you get drunk, you’re not how you usually are. The more and more I see it on other people, the more and more it made me happy about the decision.”

Iverson also said it made the people around him happier, including his wife, Tawanna.

“The more and more I see how people around me appreciate it … I love it,” Iverson said.


Iverson — regarded as one of the greatest and most influential players in NBA history — also spoke on the iconic crossover on Michael Jordan, the 1993 arrest during his high school basketball career, and his infamous “practice” post-game press conference.

This article was sourced from tmz.com

Related Tags

Allen Iverson

