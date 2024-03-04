76ers Will Honor Allen Iverson with Statue Outside of Team Facility

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Allen Iverson is arguably the greatest NBA player to ever put on a sixers uniform, if not, he is definitively the most Iconic. Recognized by his peers as the ‘pound-for-pound’ best player there is, Iverson made it to the NBA Hall of Fame in 2016, cementing his legacy in the team, the brand and the sport.

The Philadelphia 76ers have since retired Iverson’s No. 3 jersey. a mere decade ago. but this time, the organization would like to cement his legacy as well, with a statue outside of the team’s practice facility on the 76ers’ Legends Walk.

“4.12.24. we’re doing it our way. honoring @alleniverson” The sixers social media team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Legends Walk, located in front of the team’s training complex in Camden, New Jersey, with artistry of Hal Greer, Billy Cunningham, Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Maurice Cheeks, Moses Malone, Bobby Jones and Dolph Schayes. Iverson took a trip to the facility and payed homage to those he will be standing among the likes of. “Honored to soon be immortalized amongst the Sixers greats! #SixerforLife” Iverson posted on Instagram.

Apart from being the most polarizing pop culture figure off the court, Iverson’s NBA achievements include: NBA Rookie of the Year in 1997, Most Valuable Player award in 2001 and becoming a Hall of Famer in 2016. With many All-star and playoff appearances in between.

The Philadelphia 76ers statue of Allen Iverson is expected to be unveiled April 12th, 2024.

