Juvenile recovering after Northeast Philadelphia rec center shooting, police say

Police are investigating a juvenile girl being shot at a recreation center in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night.

Investigators were notified about a shooting at the Fox Chase Recreation Center, which is located at 7901 Ridgeway Street, just before 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia police said a juvenile girl was shot at the rec center and then brought to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by medics. The girl is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

Police did not immediately provide the girl’s approximate age.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and no arrests have been made yet. The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is overseeing the case.

If you have any information on the suspect, authorities are pleading that you come forward. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip [CLICK HERE]

