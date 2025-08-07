Listen Live
Philadelphia’s Homicide Rates Fall to Lowest in Decades

Published on August 7, 2025

James Cleverly visits Meadowfield Training Centre
Source: Owen Humphreys – PA Images / Getty

The city of brotherly love and sisterly affection have been staying true to their moniker, as good news has reported that the homicide rate in Philadelphia has reached the lowest point in decades.

After reaching record highs just three years ago, has dropped to a number the city has not seen since the 1960s.

Violence in the city began to decline in 2023, and it has continued to fall ever since. Through July, 134 people were killed in homicides — a striking drop compared to the 319 people killed during the same period in 2021.

Homicides are trending down 48.5% compared to 2022, according to the latest data available from the Philadelphia Police Department.

The murder rate is down 49% compared to the annual average over the last three years.

Take an exclusive look at the drop in crime through 6ABC’s Neighborhood safety tracker [CLICK HERE]

Related Tags

philly crime

