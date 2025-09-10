Philly man gets 11 years in prison for 2023 carjacking in Northeast Philly

Source: Yuliya Taba / Getty

A Philadelphia man is set to spend the next 11 years behind bars after he plead guilty to his role in an attack and carjacking that happened in Northeast Philly in June of 2023.

Leevah Mills, 25, of Philadelphia, was sentenced 135 months in prison, along with five years of probation and must pay $42,909 in restitution after pleading guilty to carjacking and firearm violations following a carjacking that happened on June 11, 2023 in Northeast Philadelphia.

“Armed carjackings are brazen crimes that leave victims with lasting trauma and communities living in fear,” said Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office in a statement on the sentencing. “Today’s sentencing is a measure of justice, but more importantly, it is a promise to our community that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will not relent in protecting innocent people from senseless violence.”

In that incident, officials said, Mills along with two other men, confronted a 26-year-old man shortly after he parked his car near his Northeast Philly home.

Mills and the other two men pointed semiautomatic pistols at the victim during this crime and pistol-whipped him before, officials said, they stole his Dodge Charger.

Police later found the vehicle and a chase ensued that ended when the three men crashed the vehicle into a pole on Castor Avenue.

The vehicle, officials said, caught fire and was destroyed as a result of this incident.

The other two suspects that accompanied Millz — Emmanuel Sia and Kysime Brown — have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates