WWE Premium Live Events to air on ESPN in 2026
WWE has partnered with ESPN to air the companies premium live events beginning in 2026.
The social media team announced early Wednesday (Aug. 6) morning via social media, collaborating with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, to announce the news.
“Breaking News: WWE Premium Live Events are headed to @espn platforms in the U.S. starting in 2026″ WWE posted on Instagram.
Beginning next year, all WWE Premium Live Events -including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and more – will stream exclusively on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform.
But here’s the catch: the price is going up. $29.99 per event – triple what fans were paying compared to the $9.99 Peacock subscription.
Nick Khan, WWE President, called this move “pivotal moment” in the company, bridging the gap between sports and entertainment.
“Bringing WWE’s flagship events to ESPN’s platform is tremendously exciting. We know the sky is the limit.”
Under the announcement post, were disgruntled fans who believe that the move is more expensive and now confusing, as consumers are required go to multiple platforms (Netflix, Peacock, ESPN) for WWE’s content.
“Looks like I’m not watching WWE PPV’s anymore. I’m sorry but I’m not gonna pay for ANOTHER streaming service just to watch the PPV’s. Honestly, just bring back the Network at this point” dukewilliamsmusic commented.
“The greed of this company is becoming insufferable” vaholla2 commented.
“Tko is single handedly destroying the organization that I have supported for so long and it’s genuinely so sad” wavy.adrian.16 commented
WWE partnering with ESPN, the biggest name in sports media, will help wrestling look bigger than ever. But is it good for the fans?
