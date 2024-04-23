USDA puts out a consumer alert issued for ground beef potentially contaminated with E.Coli

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A public health alert has been issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

Raw ground beef produced by Greater Omaha Packing Co., Inc. on March 28, 2024, is no longer available for purchase so “a recall was not requested.”

Still, the government agency issued an alert last week to warn consumers and food service institutions who may have the product in their freezers.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and food service institutions are urged not to serve these products,” the USDA alert stated. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The beef products have a “Use/Freeze by” date of April 22, 2024, and a packaging date of “032824.” The products have an establishment number, “EST. 960A,” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA stated that the problem was discovered by the establishment while conducting an inventory of product that was on hold because it was found positive for E.Coli O157:H7, and the company notified the FSIS that they inadvertently used a portion of the contaminated beef to produce ground beef products that they subsequently shipped into commerce.

Anyone ca get sick from E.Coli, but adults over the age of 65, children younger than 5, and people with weaker immune systems will have an increased chance on getting infected.

