Listen Live
Local

[CLICK HERE] Register for All Things Cancer & Wellness Expo

No purchase necessary

Published on April 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
byrd foundation all things cancer and wellness expo 2024

Source: R1 / R1

The Byrd Cancer Education & Advocacy Foundation is thrilled to announce our “All Things Cancer & Wellness Expo”, proudly sponsored by Touch, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance. This event is dedicated to bringing together individuals from all walks of life to foster knowledge-sharing, provide support and empowerment, and encourage collaborative efforts in the relentless pursuit of advancing wellness and eliminating cancer.

Our Expo aims to elevate cancer awareness, promote healthy living, and will be offering free Bexa Breast Exams to attendees. Additionally, free confidential HIV testing will be available to the community, recognizing the heightened cancer risk for individuals with HIV due to a weakened immune system.

Event Details:

Date: April 27, 2024

Location: MQFactory, 126 Leverington Ave, Philadelphia Pa 19127

Time: 10am-5pm

Admission: Free – [TICKET(S) HERE]

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 15 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 15 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles 10 items
Radio One Exclusives

NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

Urban One x Rec Philly: Up Next
Local

[CLICK HERE] Join RNB Philly’s UP NEXT 2024 Competition

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close