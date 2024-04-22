[CLICK HERE] Register for All Things Cancer & Wellness Expo

The Byrd Cancer Education & Advocacy Foundation is thrilled to announce our “All Things Cancer & Wellness Expo”, proudly sponsored by Touch, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance. This event is dedicated to bringing together individuals from all walks of life to foster knowledge-sharing, provide support and empowerment, and encourage collaborative efforts in the relentless pursuit of advancing wellness and eliminating cancer.

Our Expo aims to elevate cancer awareness, promote healthy living, and will be offering free Bexa Breast Exams to attendees. Additionally, free confidential HIV testing will be available to the community, recognizing the heightened cancer risk for individuals with HIV due to a weakened immune system.