Chioke ‘Makes Some Juice’ with 100.3 WRNB!

Chioke is an alternative R&B singer born and raised in the city of Philadelphia. On this episode of Philly’s R&B Now, Chioke sits down with Queen Yaszy B to discuss how she started as a poet, shared some of her musical influences growing up such as Gill Scott Heron, and how Philadelphia artist such as Tierra Whack and Chill Moody has supported her musical career.

Chioke shouts out a long list of rock bands, including the Philly natives Pure Hell, when asked to describe inspiration behind her performance style. Lastly, Chioke chose “Sweet Lady” by Tyrese during a game called “Last Song In The Club” and what we can expect at the Roots Picnic!

Keep up with Chioke on Instagram at @5dacat

Watch the full interview below!