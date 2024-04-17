Listen Live
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small’s Wife Charged with Endangering Welfare of Teen Daughter.

Published on April 17, 2024

Trump Plaza Imploded In Atlantic City Demolition

Source: Donald Kravitz / Getty

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife have been accused of physically and emotionally abusing their teenage daughter.

The charges come more than two weeks after police raided Small’s home.  

Small, 50, and his wife, 47-year-old La’Quetta Small were each charged Monday with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Marty Small, who has served as Atlantic City’s mayor since 2020, was also charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault, and simple assault. It’s alleged that from December-January, Small and his wife physically and emotionally abused their 16-year-old daughter on multiple occasions. Prosecutors revealed Small is accused of hitting his teen daughter in the head with a broom, causing her to lose consciousness.  

He also allegedly threatened to “earth slam” his daughter down a flight of stairs, grab her head and slam her to the ground, and smack out her hair weave.

Prosecutors said in one instance, Small is accused of repeatedly punching his daughter in the legs, which caused her to bruise. La’Quetta Small is likewise accused of similar abuse of the teen, including punching her daughter multiple times in the chest.  Prosecutors say La’Quetta Small also allegedly grabbed her daughter by the hair and struck her several times on the shoulder with a belt during one incident, and punched her daughter in the mouth during another.

 

