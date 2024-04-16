Listen Live
Ruth Naomi Floyd makes her Penn Live Arts debut in ‘Are We Yet Somehow Alive?’

Published on April 16, 2024

Historic Marker Unveiled at Bethel Burying Ground

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Our favorite community cousin AshMac had the opportunity to sit down with Ruth Naomi Floyd, Philadelphia’s own sacred jazz vocalist/composer. Floyd is set to make her Penn Live Arts debut in Are We Yet Somehow Alive?, a moving world premiere that pairs jazz, blues and gospel with fine art projections to share compelling first-person accounts from enslaved Africans in America.

At the intersection of despair, endurance and resistance, these narratives explore what it means to be human amidst the struggle for liberation and dehumanization. Praised for her distinctive sound and progressive jazz ensembles, Floyd uses her soaring mezzo-soprano voice to shine light and find defiant joy in our experience.

Annenburg Theater Interview

Event Information

Event Location: Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, 19 South 38th Street
Event Date: April 25, 2024
[CLICK HERE] To Purchase Tickets to the Event

Check out the full interview with AshMac and Ruth Naomi Floyd below!

Local

