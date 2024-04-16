Ruth Naomi Floyd makes her Penn Live Arts debut in ‘Are We Yet Somehow Alive?’

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Our favorite community cousin AshMac had the opportunity to sit down with Ruth Naomi Floyd, Philadelphia’s own sacred jazz vocalist/composer. Floyd is set to make her Penn Live Arts debut in Are We Yet Somehow Alive?, a moving world premiere that pairs jazz, blues and gospel with fine art projections to share compelling first-person accounts from enslaved Africans in America.

At the intersection of despair, endurance and resistance, these narratives explore what it means to be human amidst the struggle for liberation and dehumanization. Praised for her distinctive sound and progressive jazz ensembles, Floyd uses her soaring mezzo-soprano voice to shine light and find defiant joy in our experience.

Event Information

Event Location: Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, 19 South 38th Street

Event Date: April 25, 2024

Check out the full interview with AshMac and Ruth Naomi Floyd below!