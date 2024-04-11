Rumi Carter Breaks Big Sister Blue Ivy’s Record For Youngest Female Artist On Billboard Hot 100

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s youngest superstar Rumi Carter makes history alongside her mom. Rumi became the youngest female artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking her big sister Blue Ivy’s record. Read more about Rumi’s achievement inside.

Beyoncé isn’t the only one in the Carter household making significant strides in music with her eighth album Cowboy Carter. Her six year old daughter Rumi is now considered the youngest person in history to reach the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to her mom’s song “Protector” on the album. The song entered the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 42 on their streaming, airplay and sales-based chart.

The song opens with Rumi’s voice asking, “Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?”Beyoncé goes on to sing the hook, “And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector / Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector.”

Rumi is following in her mom and big sister Blue Ivy’s footsteps. Blue first broke the record in 2019 when she appeared on the hit single,”Brown Skin Girl” from Beyoncé’s soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift. The song peaked at No. 76 on the chart when Blue Ivy was 7 years old.

Blue Ivy still holds the title as the youngest person to ever appear on a Billboard chart due to her feature on her dad Jay Z’s 2012 record “Glory.”

The Carter family continue to push each other to new heights. The sisters followed their iconic mom’s path as she continues breaking records with Cowboy Carter. Recently, the “16 Carriages” singer became the first Black woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s top country albums chart.

Congrats to the entire family and the youngest in charge, Rumi Carter!

