It’s eclipse day! Today the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth, tracing a narrow path of darkness across North America and here in Philly, more than 88% of the Sun will be obstructed!

According to Fox29 news, Philadelphia star gazers will be able to catch a perfect glimpse of the rare spectacle. Here is the timeline and main settings for the skyline spectacle.

Philadelphia Timeline

2:08 p.m. The moon will begin its journey across the moon

3:23 p.m. The eclipse will peak in the Philadelphia area with a sliver of sun on the left side

4:35 p.m. It all comes to an end!

Where to watch in the Philadelphia area

The Franklin Institute

Torresdale Library

The Morris Arboretum and Gardens

The Kimpton Palomar Philadelphia is offering a solar eclipse package

Glen Foerd

The Independence Visitor Center

Temple University beach party

American Philosophical Society

Valley Forge National Historical Park

Wagner Free Institute of Science

Fairmount Park: Prime viewing at the city’s highest point – The Mann Center

Cira Green: Head up to the rooftop bar for great views of the city and the eclipse

Gilbertsville: Visit Philadelphia says this Montgomery County town boasts the closest to the path of totality in the region

[CLICK HERE] 13 Places to Watch Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Philly Area was originally published on 92q.com