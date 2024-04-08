Listen Live
[CLICK HERE] 13 Places to Watch Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Philly Area

Published on April 8, 2024

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada

Source: Adam Gray / Getty

It’s eclipse day! Today the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth, tracing a narrow path of darkness across North America and here in Philly, more than 88% of the Sun will be obstructed!

According to Fox29 news, Philadelphia star gazers will be able to catch a perfect glimpse of the rare spectacle. Here is the timeline and main settings for the skyline spectacle.

Philadelphia Timeline

  • 2:08 p.m. The moon will begin its journey across the moon
  • 3:23 p.m. The eclipse will peak in the Philadelphia area with a sliver of sun on the left side
  • 4:35 p.m. It all comes to an end!

Where to watch in the Philadelphia area

  • The Franklin Institute
  • Torresdale Library
  • The Morris Arboretum and Gardens
  • The Kimpton Palomar Philadelphia is offering a solar eclipse package
  • Glen Foerd
  • The Independence Visitor Center
  • Temple University beach party
  • American Philosophical Society
  • Valley Forge National Historical Park
  • Wagner Free Institute of Science
  • Fairmount Park: Prime viewing at the city’s highest point – The Mann Center
  • Cira Green: Head up to the rooftop bar for great views of the city and the eclipse
  • Gilbertsville: Visit Philadelphia says this Montgomery County town boasts the closest to the path of totality in the region

