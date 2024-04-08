It’s eclipse day! Today the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth, tracing a narrow path of darkness across North America and here in Philly, more than 88% of the Sun will be obstructed!
According to Fox29 news, Philadelphia star gazers will be able to catch a perfect glimpse of the rare spectacle. Here is the timeline and main settings for the skyline spectacle.
Philadelphia Timeline
- 2:08 p.m. The moon will begin its journey across the moon
- 3:23 p.m. The eclipse will peak in the Philadelphia area with a sliver of sun on the left side
- 4:35 p.m. It all comes to an end!
Where to watch in the Philadelphia area
- The Franklin Institute
- Torresdale Library
- The Morris Arboretum and Gardens
- The Kimpton Palomar Philadelphia is offering a solar eclipse package
- Glen Foerd
- The Independence Visitor Center
- Temple University beach party
- American Philosophical Society
- Valley Forge National Historical Park
- Wagner Free Institute of Science
- Fairmount Park: Prime viewing at the city’s highest point – The Mann Center
- Cira Green: Head up to the rooftop bar for great views of the city and the eclipse
- Gilbertsville: Visit Philadelphia says this Montgomery County town boasts the closest to the path of totality in the region
[CLICK HERE] 13 Places to Watch Today's Solar Eclipse In The Philly Area was originally published on 92q.com
