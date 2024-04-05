Autism Is Not A Dirty Word: Join The Autism Father’s Conference

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) affects people of all races and ethnicities. However, Black children are diagnosed later and have less access to resources than their white counterparts. I had a chance to speak with Jahmiel about the Autism Father’s Conference happening on April 6th, 2024. During the conversation, we highlighted the importance of autism awareness in the Black community and organizations working to bridge the gap.

When it comes to Autism lets make it clear that AUTISM is not a dirty word. We need to work to understand the disparities.

According to to studies, black children are diagnosed with ASD an average of six months later than white children. This delay can significantly impact their development and access to crucial early intervention services. Several factors contribute to this disparity, including:

Implicit bias: Misconceptions about how autism presents itself can lead healthcare professionals to miss signs in Black children.

Misconceptions about how autism presents itself can lead healthcare professionals to miss signs in Black children. Limited access to resources: Financial limitations and lack of culturally competent healthcare providers can make diagnosis challenging for Black families.

Financial limitations and lack of culturally competent healthcare providers can make diagnosis challenging for Black families. Stigma: Historical mistrust of the medical system and a hesitancy to discuss mental health issues can prevent families from seeking help.

Fortunately, there’s a growing movement to increase autism awareness in the Black community. Organizations like Children’s House Of Philadelphia are working to:

Educate families: These organizations provide culturally relevant resources to help Black families understand autism and navigate the diagnostic process.

These organizations provide culturally relevant resources to help Black families understand autism and navigate the diagnostic process. Advocate for change: They push for improved access to culturally competent healthcare and early intervention services for Black children with ASD.

They push for improved access to culturally competent healthcare and early intervention services for Black children with ASD. Challenge stigma: By openly discussing autism within the Black community, these groups aim to create a more supportive environment.

Join them on 4/06/2024 to join the conversation. The 2024 Autism Fathers Conference is an engaging safe space where all fathers of children with autism are welcome to recognize, acknowledge, and empower one another. This will all take place at the Aspira Education Campus at 6301 N 2nd Street. Let’s raise the vibration and make autism awareness the focus in our community!

Our on-air personality Supreme was able to sit down with Mr. Owens, Family Relations Coordinator at the Center for Autism research at Children’s hospital of Philadelphia, to talk about the event and life fathering a child with Autism.

Check out the full interview below!

