Listen Live
Entertainment

The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Shirley Chisholm receives an honorary degree fromLincoln University 1985

Source: Lincoln University / Getty

This has been an amazing Women’s History Month so far, especially with the arrival last week (March 22) of a new biopic on the first-ever Black congresswoman, the late great Shirley Chisholm, played to perfection by Oscar-winning actress Regina King.

Peep the trailer for SHIRLEY below if you haven’t gotten around to watching the film yet over on Netflix:

 

 

RELATED: Homeowner Loses Home To Squatter | The Amanda Seales Show

Of course, it made way for the perfect segue into today’s “Why You Bringing Up Old Ish?!” delivered to us weekly by resident “Blistorian” Kimberly Renee. Some of the facts she found on Chisholm are routine Black History Month teachings, while others even threw Amanda for a loop — she might even have a distant aunt in the history books!

Watch our tribute to the history of Shirley Chisholm below here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

The post The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

20 items
Local News

Philly’s Finest: Remembering Phat Geez

Food Photos - Various Entrees, Appetizers, Deserts, Etc. 10 items
Local News

Happy National Cheesesteak Day! Top 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars
Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close