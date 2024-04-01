Philadelphia Street Sweeping Season Begins; Here’s What to Know

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

April 1st is here, which means Spring cleaning is in full effect. The City of Philadelphia is beginning its annual street sweeping season.

Which means we are back to dedicating one day a week to refrain from parking on a certain side of the street so our community can stay clean.

This street-sweeping initiative dates back to the Kenney administration which was launched shortly after the 2020 pandemic. A “Litter Index” provides the city with a list of sidewalks in 14 neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia that have the highest concentration of litter so the community workers no where to focus most of their restorative energy.

Since Mayor Cherelle Parker has stepped into office, she has been tired of hearing Philadelphia being labeled as the ‘poorest’ big city, and making an aggressive effort to make Philadelphia the ‘cleanest’ big city. Subsequently, Mayor Parker has added expanisive restoration routes to seven of the existing neighbors and could be adding more areas to monitor in the coming months.

According to 6ABC News, Strawberry Mansion, Logan, Kensington and West Philadelphia.

Here are the key things to remember this Street Sweeping Season

Be sure to pay attention to “No Parking” signs. Note the day and the times on each sign, so you are aware when to move your vehicle to avoid tickets and fees.

Street sweeping will operate four days per week, Monday through Thursday, excluding city-observed holidays.

Virtual meetings are being held to give residents the opportunity to find out more information and ask questions. The next meeting on April 10 at 6 pm.

The Warning period for failing to remove cars from designated areas beings Monday April 1st.

Fines will begin to be issued for failure to comply beginning April 29th

