Plastic Bag Ban Begins Today in Radnor Township

As people escape Philadelphia to avoid the plastic bag ban, they are running out of places to go, as Radnor township has alerted their residents they will now have to BYOB, bring your own bag! Starting Wednesday March 15th, Radnor township has put the plastic bag ban into effect.

Philadelphia has already had the plastic bag ban in place since last year, New Jersey and Delaware recently followed suit.

“Our environmental-climate goals, we want to reduce waste overall, we have a waste goal, and we especially want to reduce plastic waste as part of that goal,” said Christine Knapp, the director of sustainability with the City of Philadelphia.

Since then Radnor township is the newest area to follow suit with the plastic bag ban. Shoppers who do not bring their own bag to carry purchased products will have to pay a 10 cent fee for recyclable paper bags.

Any store that is reported not following the plastic bag ban will endure fines of $150 dollars with each offense.