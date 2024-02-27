Scarlip claims that all she wants is a man that she can control! And little males at that, is that a matter of humor or control?
Scarlip spoke with us about her new EP, “Scars & Stripes,” when she dropped by the 102-5 The Block studios. Her tale of earning her stripes will be told in this upcoming project. Over the past year, her music has helped you come to understand who she is. This is the audio sample:
Follow The Block on all platforms and be on the lookout for our next celebrity guest!
Scarlip Want’s a Little Man That She Can Put In Check? was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
