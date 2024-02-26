NeNe Leakes hosted the 'Baddies East' reunion in a head-turning Balenciaga dress.

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The final episode of the Baddies East Reunion aired, last night, and NeNe Leakes may not have been ready for all of the drama but she was ready to show off her inner Baddie in a neon green Balenciaga dress and jewelry. NeNe posted her full reunion look on social media with the caption, “Balenciaga head to toes.”

NeNe, who was our January 2024 cover star, signed on to co-host the Baddies East reunion. If you’ve been keeping up with this season of Baddies East, not even the former Real Housewives of Atlanta icon could tame the unruly group. Still, she did bring a refreshing energy to the reunion when she could get a word in edge-wise.

NeNe has signed on to be a part of other Zeus Network shows, including the upcoming Baddies Caribbean.

In other NeNe news, rumors of her return to ‘RHOA’ following the announcement of Porsha making her big comeback to the Bravo network. While NeNe hasn’t confirmed she’ll be joining the cast that was shaken up after poor ratings, fans surely wish they could see her with the old gang. In our cover story, penned by Danielle Young, NeNe opened up about the work she put in on the Housewives franchise.

“I know all the things that I did [on Housewives]. And I know all of the memes that are out there. I know when Real Housewives started, I was the OG. I was the one that was there pushing and making every scene a great scene. I know the work that was put in behind the scenes that the people who are viewing the show, just don’t know,” she said.

With OGs like Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and the rest of the newer cast out, and girlies like Porsha in, we’re rooting for NeNe to return to our TVs how she came in.

