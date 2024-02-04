In preparation for her forthcoming album, Lana, SZA has shared a new song with fans through a special live performance via Apple Music Live. The new track starts out as a ballad, and continues to get increasingly more intricate sonically. Check out a clip of SZA’s performance below.
SZA Shares Unreleased Song With Special Live Performance was originally published on hiphopnc.com
