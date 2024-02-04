Listen Live
Entertainment News

SZA Shares Unreleased Song With Special Live Performance

Published on February 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
SZA Apple Music Live

Source: Courtesy / Apple Music

In preparation for her forthcoming album, Lana, SZA has shared a new song with fans through a special live performance via Apple Music Live. The new track starts out as a ballad, and continues to get increasingly more intricate sonically. Check out a clip of SZA’s performance below.

 

SZA Shares Unreleased Song With Special Live Performance  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close