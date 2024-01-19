Listen Live
Local

Snow Advisory: Everything you need to know in Philly

Published on January 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Snowfall in Philadelphia

Source: Anadolu / Getty

With impending snow coming to the Northeast region, Philadelphia is expected to get hit BIG! Here’s a everything you need to know weather related in Philly!

Philadelphia declares Snow Emergency: What you need to know [CLICK HERE]

Mayor Cherelle Parker Warns the City of Inclement weather ahead [WATCH HERE]

 

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close