Nia long has reached a child support agreement with her ex-partner Ime Udoka and according to The Blast, the actress will receive $32,500 per month. As it pertains to the custody agreement between the two, Long and Udoka will share custody of their 12-year-old son. Reports indicate that Udoka’s income is $465,000 per month, which would indicate a monthly payment of $56,389, however, the ex-couple agreed on $32,500 instead.
Nia Long Reaches $32,500 Monthly Child Support Agreement With Ime Udoka was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Meet Soulja Boy's Mystery Baby Mom, Jackilyn Martinez! [Photos]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets to See Tamia and Joe!
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
JOIN OUR 100.3 WRNB TEXT CLUB FOR EXCLUSIVES!
-
Rihanna Rocks Hip-Length Blonde Braids While Vacationing In Aspen