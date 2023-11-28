Hot and Trending: Dwight Howard, Diddy, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on Dwight Howard allegedly threatening women, more Diddy accusations, Lil Wayne’s tour bus shooting, and more!
