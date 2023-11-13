My First Time: Meek Mill Remembers Meeting Lil Snupe

Even though a full decade has passed since the senseless murder of 18-year-old Louisiana rapper Lil Snupe, his legacy remains a staple in the hip-hop community thanks to a still-loyal fanbase and his former big homie at Dream Chasers Records, Meek Mill.
Being that it was ‘too good to be true’ the first time we had him in the studio, we felt it was only right to let Meek rock for another week of “My First Time” in a special tribute to his late protégé. From their chance meeting outside of a show to rapping over beats and winning rap battles, their short-yet-brief time as rap associates is clearly a well-cherished memory for the Championships emcee.
R.I.P. forever, Lil Snupe! Watch Meek Mill below (again!) for another segment of “My First Time”:
