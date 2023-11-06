Usher Leaves Kenya Moore Soulless After Steamy Serenading Session

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Kenya Moore was left souless after an encounter with Usher at his Las Vegas residency. Kenya Moore shared a clip of Usher, who has been dubbed an R&B menace thanks to his charming act, serenading her at his most recent show, and their chemistry is undeniable.

“Oh girl, you got those hips out. They gonna be talking ’bout you tomorrow saying, ‘She put that thang on,’ baby,” Usher sang as he approached a stunning RHOA star. Stacked, in a dazzling skin-tight white dress with cutouts along the side, Kenya and Usher gravitated toward one another like magnets. They stared in each other’s eyes while slow dancing. The crowd ate it up! The clip has since gone viral.

Kenya captioned the racy clip, “Usher snatched my soul last night.”

Usher’s Las Vegas Residency

Usher’s Las Vegas residency has gone viral dozens of times. Most notably, his interaction with KeKe Palmer that left the Internet and perhaps their relationship, in shambles. Keke and Usher’s show moment went viral, sparking a tweet from Darius Jackson, the father of Keke Palmer’s son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” he tweeted. That tweet went on to inspire hundreds of think pieces. After breaking the Internet over their close encounter, the duo then teamed up for the ultimate trolling, Keke appeared in Usher’s “Boyfriend” video. Keke even distributed merchandise with the phrase, “I’m A Motha.” Keke and Darius finally put to rest rumors about their relationship when they posted a photo together.

Usher’s Superbowl Halftime Show

Usher continues to prove he’s one of the world’s greatest entertainers. He is headlining the Superbowl Halftime Show in February. We’re ready to slide across the floor and sing our favorite Usher jams!

