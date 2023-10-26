Yung Miami Defends Her Podcast Award And Talks Settling Down On ‘The Breakfast Club’

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is coming for everything she deserves. The City Girl group member chatted with The Breakfast Club to discuss settling down and why she is worthy of her BET Award for Best Hip Hop Platform.

We love a good Yung Miami and Diddy moment. It’s exciting to see them sharing a stage, traveling to exotic places, or being silly in an Instagram post. The two have previously described their connection to media platforms as a friendship, dating, going “together real bad,” etc. During her interview on “The Breakfast Club,” the lyricist was asked about a Tweet she posted which stated, “I’m not sharing my next n****.” In response to the question about the Tweet, Yung Miami noted that she does want to settle into a monogamous situation. “I’m about to be 30. I got kids. My son needs a father figure. I need to settle down and show them like, I can’t be a City Girl forever,” remarked Yung Miami.

When asked if she and Diddy were still together, she replied that they are when they are in each other’s presence. “That n**** can’t leave me alone. That’s my n**** when I’m with him,” explained the artist. But Yung Miami said that if an opportunity comes to get into another relationship, she wouldn’t pass it up.

Yung Miami x The Breakfast Club

Yung Miami is known for more than being Diddy’s boo-thang. She can rip up a beat with her southern, raunchy vernacular, and she hosts a compelling podcast that has featured some notable guests. Caresha Please recently won a BET Award for Best Hip Hop Platform, beating out The Breakfast Club, Drink Champs, and Million Dollaz Worth of Game. Charlamagne Tha God stated that Yung Miami’s podcast shouldn’t have won the award due to its scarce content, to which she replied, “As a Black woman, people are always discrediting us. Like, don’t discredit me. I work hard. I’m away from kids. I get up every morning. I put in the work. I deserve everything that’s coming to me. Don’t do that.”

To watch the full interview, click here.

Yung Miami Defends Her Podcast Award And Talks Settling Down On ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com