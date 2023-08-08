“Cha-Cha Slide” Creator DJ Casper, Dies at 58 Years Old

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

” Everybody Clap Yo’ Hands !” Celebrating the life of DJ Casper, creator of “Cha-Cha Slide”, whom dies at 58 years old after battling with cancer.

DJ Casper also known as, “Mr. C The Slide Man” , born and raised in Chicago had no idea the “Cha-Cha Slide” would become an international sensation.

DJ Casper released the cookout anthem “Casper Slide Pt. 1” in 1998. The song was originally created as a track for personal training. The song grew popularity with the athletic world as people used it for workouts and physical education classes in schools .

In 2000, DJ Casper then released “Casper Slide Pt. 2″ in turn receding radio play thank to Chicago station WCGI-FM. The “Cha-Cha Slide” officially became a hit in 2004 and was picked up by Universal Records.

The “Cha-Cha Slide” will continue to be the intergenerational sensation at every gathering world wide.

