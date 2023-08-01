RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

In viral social media videos from the Renaissance World Tour this week, Oprah, Gayle King, and Tina Knowles were seen with girlfriends living their best lives. The three took to Instagram sharing rare cell phone footage of their experience singing along at the New York City concert.

“I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour,” Oprah started her caption about the concert on Instagram. “That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets. The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it.”

The reel panned between Oprah, Tina, and Gayle, their friends, and the stage. Oprah wore long spiral curls and a jean button down, Gayle wore a white sleeveless dress, and Tina wore a black jumpsuit with silver zippers.

Gayle also confirmed how much fun she had at the Big Apple tour stop. She joked about staying up on a school night just for Beyoncé.

“Some things are worth staying up on a school night and it starts with B…BEYONCÉ! I see @oprah got over her concern about standing on her feet for 3 hours at a concert…sister girl never sat down! definitely going again, my jaw is still on the floor!”

Celebrities Are Members Of The Bey Hive Too

Oprah and her girl crew are some of the many celebrities attending the Renaissance World Tour. Stars such as Madonna, Jazmin Sullivan, Vivica A. Fox, Lori Harvey, and Selma Hayek, to name a few, have been spotted dancing to the music and singing along.

R&B Songstress Jill Scott recently posted about attending in Philadelphia and gave her flowers to the “Break My Soul” singer. We love to see the love.

Aunties Night Out: Oprah, Gayle King, And Tina Knowles Live Their Best Life At ‘The Renaissance World Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com