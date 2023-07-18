Jill Scott Rewrites “The Star Spangle Banner” at Essence Festival

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

R&B singer, Jill Scott performs her rewritten version of the Star Spangled Banner, at the Essence Festival in July 2023 in New Orleans.

She had written these lyrics as a teenager while residing in North Philadelphia.

Jill Scott is performing this version while on her “Who Is Jill Scott” 23rd Anniversary Tour! ”

Jill Scott spills the truth into her powerful rendition of National Anthem, check out the potent first verse of lyrics below !

“Oh, say, can you see, by the blood in the streets, that this place doesn’t smile on you, colored child. Whose blood built this place with sweat and their hands. But you’ll die in this place and your memory erased. Oh say, does this truth hold any weight? This is not the land of the free but the home of the slave.” – Jilly From Philly

The reactions vary about Jill Scott’s new version of The National Anthem. In consent, of the lyrics this is how Essence Festival officials response to Jill Scotts performance via Twitter :

” Everyone please rise for the only National Anthem we will be recognizing from this day forward. Jill Scott, we thank you! #ESSENCEFest “

Singing the National Anthem has become a required staple in America before sporting events. However, in recent cases such as Colin Kapernick taking a knee during the anthem have sparked controversy. The national anthem has been exposed for it belittling black people in captivity .

Jill Scott slams dunks at the end of, slave owner and amateur poet Francis Scott Key melody, by restoring the closing lines with “This Is Not the Land of the Free, but the Home of the Slaves.”

Watch Jill Scott viral performance below !

