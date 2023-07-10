Black Tony Serenaded by Xscape’s Tamika Scott: ‘You Should’ve Came to Work’

Once again, Black Tony…you should’ve come to work!
Black Tony calls in for the second time this morning to let us know how much he loves’ Tamika Scott (of the R&B group Xscape), so she serenades him with her one of her hit songs. Luckily he’ll get another chance to see her, as she’s guest hosting the show this week!
