Mom’s for Liberty to Host Summit in Philadelphia

In 2021 after a lost election, Tina Descovich and two other women cofounded Moms for Liberty in 2021. Two years strong, Mom’s for Liberty will be stationed in Philadelphia for this years Moms for Liberty Summit.

Moms for Liberty is an American political organization that advocates against school curriculums that mention LGBT rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory, and discrimination. According to Billy Penn, The program initially launched to protest pandemic restrictions at schools in Florida. The group soon enlarged its focus to parental rights.

More recently, Moms for Liberty was responsible for backing book bans that including LGBT characters in the Central Bucks School District.

In retaliation to their discarded beliefs, LGBTQ and anti-censorship groups are planning to protest during the Mom’s for Liberty Summit.

Former president Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other prominent Republican figures will all be in Philadelphia this week as allies to show support to the Moms for Liberty.

This years Moms for Liberty summit with be held at the Marriott Hotel downtown Thursday June 29th, through Sunday July 2nd.

