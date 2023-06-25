Coco Jones Gets Emotional As She Accepts BET Award For Best New Artist: ‘It Has Been A Long Journey’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Coco Jones got emotional as she accepted the award for Best New Artist at the 2023 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles earlier today.

The emotional starlet took to the stage while rocking a stunning two piece ensemble and curly hair to accept the award. While on stage, Jones gave a heartfelt acceptance speech while fighting back tears. ‘I am so happy – oh, thank you, Jesus,’ the 25-year-old singer said, wiping away tears, as she accepted the award. ‘It has been a long journey,’ she continued. ‘Thank you, God, for rocking with me the whole time. Thank you to my culture, who has stood beside me, raised together, been a really long journey, thank you to my team, thank you for taking a chance on me.’

Check out photos from her acceptance speech below.

Following her big win, Coco took to the stage to perform her hit single and proved to everyone why she’s the Best New Artist winner as she performed in front of an excited crowd who sang every word.

Congratulations to Coco Jones on her first big win at the BET Awards! Beauties, what do you think about Coco receiving this honor?

We can’t wait see more from Coco Jones!

