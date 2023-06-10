Drake Leads 2023 BET Award Nominations With 7

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Drake continues to dominate the Rap genre with ease. This week BET announced the 2023 Awards and he leads the nominations with seven.

As spotted on Vulture the Her Loss MC has had quite a run within the last 12 months and his efforts are reflected the television network’s upcoming ceremony. Drake’s nominations include “Best Male Hip Hop Artist”, “Best Male R&B/Pop Artist”, “Best Group” with 21 Savage, “Best Collaboration” with Future and Tems, “Album of the Year” for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and “Viewer’s Choice Award” and “Best Collaboration”.

Right behind Champagne Papi Is GloRilla with six nominations. Her nods include “Best Female Hip Hop Artist”, “Best New Artist”, “Album of the Year”, “Video Of The Year”. Additionally, she has two chances to take home “Best Collaboration” thanks to her features with HItkidd and Cardi B. Glo took to social media with the big news saying “I’m second behind DRAKE with da most BET nominations this year thank you lord & thank y’all”.

You can read the full list of nominations below.

Best Group

City Girls

Drake and 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto and Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

