Ella Mai definitely had her heart on her sleeve with this new album. However; it was more about the growth with this interview! Peep it below and get inside the brains of 1 of R&B‘s most talented voices of today.

Ella Mai spoke about her journey and staying true to her dreams and goals. It was an honor to have her on the show today! Finding out her Musical inspirations and what moves her creative genes, was top notch. Hearing her relive her X-Factor era before she was popping, was amazing. We all started from somewhere, Ella, just made it look easy and smooth…but it’s a Process!

Lastly, Ella stated the importance of ‘Allowing the process’… in which, we often rush instead of embracing it.

Ella Mai Interview With Ace was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com