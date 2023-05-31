Offset Shares Footage Of Him Appreciating Cardi B’s Cakes

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Offset doesn’t mince his words when it comes to his wife. He recently shared a clip of him appreciating Cardi B’s ample backside.

As spotted on Page Six the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper missed his better half in a major way. This week he reunited with her and made it clear that he is a very lucky man. He shared a not safe for work clip of her laying down on a bed while his hand went to her backside. He proceeded to pull down her pants and massage her signature assets in all their glory. Naturally Bardi felt the love and responded “You happy to see me?” to which he responded “Yes, I miss you so much.”

As expected Offset’s share drew both support and criticism with some questioning his respect for Cardi. “I don’t get s—t like this at all, u want the whole world to see ur lady like that??????” one user commented. Another follower called out that the move was in poor taste given they have kids saying “What happened to dignity & self-respect?”. While Cardi and Offset seem to be on great terms it seems his relationship with his recording home Quality Control Music is not. Recently it was revealed that he has been in a legal battle to retain his masters.

On Monday, April 3 he took to social media to preview a new untitled song which seemed to address his challenges with his recording home. “They can’t be too upset / I could of kept it to myself, they can’t be too upset / I done broke bread, cut checks, they can’t be too upset / I took that rope off my neck, they couldn’t be too upset / N****s still bite my style, they can’t be too upset / I done laid low for a while, they can’t be that upset / N****s lost all my respect, they can’t be that upset” he rapped.

You can see Offset worship Cardi’s cakes below.

