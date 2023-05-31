Pardi Over? Hot Girl Meg Spotted At a Wedding with New Soccer Player Boo

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Hot Girl Meg was seen holding hands with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku over the weekend in Lake Como, Italy, at the wedding of his teammate Lautaro Martinez. The internet speculates the two are a new item!

Both Megan and Lukaku are represented by Roc Nation, and they were photographed holding hands throughout the party. Twitter speculates she has broken up with former boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine after the appearance.

As you you may recall, Megan first met Fontaine while they were both contributing to the Grammy-winning remix of “Savage” (which included Beyoncé). Rumors have it, the two broke up after Pardi found out some things about Megan’s past while going through the Tory Lanez situation.

The last posts referencing one another celebrated their 2-year anniversary back in October by posting sweet Instagram messages to one another. But, now since the photos of her and her new boo have leaked, the photos of she and parti have since disappeared.

Meanewhile, Lukaku recently broke up with his girlfriend of five years, Belgian model Sarah Mens. In 2018, they had a boy together, Romeo, who is now four years old, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

