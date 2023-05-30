Call the Police Man: Dani Leigh Hit Wit 3 Felony Charges

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

DaniLeigh holiday weekend was a blast or should we say a ‘Hit’… The tasty singer was booked in Miami, early Tuesday morning after being arrested and charged with 3 felony counts of DUI hit and run! The alleged victim suffered a fractured spine…WELL DAMN!

It’s been stated that she dragged the moped for a block, before law enforcement was able to stop her. According to TMZ, she blew twice the legal limit during her breathalyzer. Let’s hope that she learned from this and will be looking forward to sober and clearer days ahead!

Danileigh new single ‘Tasty‘ is creating a dope buzz, the vocals and overall sound is what’s needed!

