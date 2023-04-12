WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The saga continues…

Earlier this week, shocking text messages that were allegedly sent by Azriel Clary’s mom began to surface online.

In the text messages, Clary’s mother told her daughter to “entice the singer” along with other inappropriate comments.

Now, her sister, A’iceis Clary, is coming to their defense.

A’iceis checked in with The AM Clique to share her opinion on the messages. Check it out below:

What are your thoughts? Do you think their mama is innocent? Let us know!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS..

The post Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly appeared first on 92 Q.

Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly was originally published on 92q.com