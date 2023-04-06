Phillies Postpone Home Opener Due to Expected Storms

The Philadelphia Phillies were slated to play the Cincinnati Reds in their home opener, but postponed the game due to expected thunderstorms expected to come. The home opener has been rescheduled to Friday April 7th, at 3:05pm.
Although there is a forecasted high of 82 degrees today, Philadelphia is expected to have some isolated storms in the early afternoon around 1pm. Things will then pick up as storms will be follow with heavy rain, strong winds, with a small chance of hail lasting until 7pm.
The teams social media account proactively took to twitter to break the news to fans.
Any tickets and parking passes purchased for Thursday’s home opener will be valid for the game on Friday. Gates will open at 12:35pm and pregame festivities are expected to start at 2:15pm.
