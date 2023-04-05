Meek Mill Responds to Donald Trump Using Same Lawyer as Him

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill and Donald Trump may not be all that alike, but they do have one thing in common, the company they keep… or hire.

Meek Mill took to Instagram during Donald Trumps arraignment to point out that he is being defended by the same Lawyer that defended Meek.

Joe Tacopina, 76 years-old, was picture next to Trump in Meek’s instagram story.

““Trump graduated from the streets…sharing [the same] criminal lawyers [as] us…Joe Tactical.” Meek wrote on his instagram story.

Meek then posted a photo of him and Tacopina side by side in 2017 during his criminal reform case.

Meek was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his probation terms for his 2008 gun and drug case. Joe Tacopina, Meek’s defense lawyer, in which he deemed the ruling ‘unfair’ and ‘racially-motivated’ which sparked controversy within the Supreme U.S. courts. Meek was then released from prison after serving five months.

Now, Tacopina has a bigger fish to fry, as his newest client faces a maximum sentence of 136 years for falsifying records and conspiracy. Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges.

