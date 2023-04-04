WanMor Tells Us What Beyonce Smells Like!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

With RNBPhilly announcing the lineup for RNBFest 2023, One of our performers for the show came to help us celebrate the announcement. New Jersey RNB Group WanMor stopped by the studio to give Mina SayWhat a little sneak peek of what we can expect May 20th for RNBFest. Get your tickets to RNBFest 2023 [ CLICK HERE

Sons of Wanya Morris, from famous RNB Group Boyz II Men, All of them have Wanya Morris’ name and are differentiated by their nicknames Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocko. WanMor was surrounded by melody from birth, bursting onto the music scene in diapers, with the youngest member of the group being only twelve years old.

“Our whole inception into music started with us as young as five years old, singing and dancing to old school jams as we did our day to day routines.” Big Boy told Hype Magazine. “A few years later, we started performing as a group at our birthday parties with hundreds of people attending. After receiving such great responses, our mom decided we should become a music group and formed WanMor”

Since then their names have been buzzing in the music industry and just recently performed at the Grammys

After their Grammy performance, they were blessed with the opportunity to meet the one and only Beyonce. When asked what she was like they described the experience as unforgettable. “We walked up to her and we were thinking it was gonna be a regular ‘nice to meet you’ but she was like ‘I already know who you guys are, I ‘ve been watching you guys for a while, I love your singing, you guys are amazing, I’m so excited to see what you guys do. We were like ‘OH MY GOODNESS’!” The RNB group explained collectively.

They also got a good whiff of the Queen’s fragrance and disclosed the details!

Watch the full interview below!