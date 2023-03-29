PennDot Prepares to Permanently Shut Down I-95 North Ramp

Exit 27, also known as the Brigde St. and Harbison Ave exit, will soon be extinct. Come mid-April, PennDot will officially close the exit in preparation for the “95 revive project” .
A $267.9 million project which will ‘rebuild and improve Interstate 95 between the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges in Philadelphia. Construction is now underway on Sections BR2 and BS1’ according to their website.
PennDOT explains this project will reconstruct I-95 between Margaret Street and Carver Street, replace the bridges over Fraley Street and Carver Street, relocate the James Street off-ramp, and construct a new on-ramp to I-95 north from Tacony Street and the Delaware Avenue extension.
Sources believe the changes are expected to take place on or after April 18th
To take a look at the full details of the project [CLICK HERE}
