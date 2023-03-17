Sixers Soaring: 6-Game Win Streak, Embiid Leading MVP Voting

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

As the 2022-2023 NBA season comes to a close with less than a month remaining, the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers are in good standing. Riding a six-game win streak with 14 games remaining, the Sixers rank first in the NBA power rankings, and sit third best in the East with great anticipation of a deep playoff run.

Since December 1, The Sixers have recorded a league-best 34 wins and 12 losses. Since then that period, Sixers Superstar Joel Embiid is averaging 34.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals. Posting a monster 36 points and 18 rebounds against the Clevand Cavaliers the night before his 29th birthday

“Keep winning games,” Embiid said “Get better every single day. One game at a time. Like I said, try to get better every single day. Try to find ways to win, what works offensively, what works defensively. We’re in a pretty good spot.”

Is no doubt that Embiid has been playing lights out basketball, and now he’s finally getting the national recognition he so desperately deserves. Posting efficient numbers and showcasing excellence on both ends of the floor, Embiid has surpassed back-to-back MVP winner Nikola Jokic in the MVP voting race and is officially the betting favorite to win the MVP award per FanDuel.

“That’s why he’s one of the best bigs to ever play the game,” Harden said in an interview. “I don’t think we’ve seen a big like him. He can handle the ball, he can shoot it, he can be powerful when he needs to be. I’m just glad he’s on my team, that we’re on the same team. Just trying to find ways every single game to make his job easier, our job easier, and he’s doing a good job of leading us.”

Fans (and even Embiid) feels as though Embiid was snubbed and should have won last years MVP award. However, although not flashy, it’s undeniable the impact Jokic had on the team as a whole. The Nuggets were the best team in the NBA when he was on the court, and the worst team in the NBA when he was on the bench. The same case could not be made for Embiid and the Sixers.

But this year Embiid has been on another level and it is undeniable the impact Embiid has been having on the team, all while dominating every big man in the NBA, including Jokic.

