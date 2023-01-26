Sixers Beat Brooklyn Nets At Home

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Sixers edged out a win at home over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night. National TV time on ESPN, No Kevin Durant, and an always-anticipated return of Ben Simmons, the Sixers took advantage to prove a point to their short-handed division rivals.

The Duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden were not the most dynamic we’ve seen them together, trying to find the touch early on. Tyrese Maxey provided much support off the bench. Along with key contributions from Mattise Thybulle and Shake Milton, they for combined 41 points, making eight threes, and shooting 85 percent beyond the arch between the three. Maxey, whose been very professional and accepting of his new role on the team, has been stepping up big recently, being the teams leading scorer with 27 points.

Although James Harden and Joel Embiid collectively struggled from the field, they poured in the points at the line, making a combined 19 of 20 from the free throw line. When Harden was asked if there was an emphasis to score more against his former team, he replied “I don’t care about all that stuff”. Embiid was asked about his performance tonight. “I missed a lot of shots today, which hasn’t happened in a while.” said Embiid, who shot 33 percent from the field, “But I’m glad we got the win.”

Kevin Durant was not in the arena, but he made sure to continue the trash talk, making his presence felt via social media.

After Celebrating the win, “Troel” got on Twitter to reply to Kevin Durant’s disses with the most infamous two words in WWE history: #SuckIt

The Sixers are now undefeated so far in two of four matchups against the Nets this season. Philadelphia will be heading to Brooklyn the next two times these teams meet, on February 11th and April 9th at Barclays Center. The Nets have fallen to 29-18, losing five of their last seven games without Kevin Durant. Philadelphia on the flipside has won six straight, seeding second in the eastern conference with the third best record in the NBA.